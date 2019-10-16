1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Financial Review

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get 1st Source alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Source and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.37 million 3.33 $82.41 million $3.16 14.60 Eagle Financial Services $38.80 million 2.68 $9.00 million N/A N/A

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. 1st Source pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 23.31% 11.22% 1.36% Eagle Financial Services 21.11% 9.70% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Source beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.