$234.00 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will report $234.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $767.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.50 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 615,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

In related news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $59,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,457.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 22.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

