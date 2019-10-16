$244.75 Million in Sales Expected for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) will announce $244.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.30 million. Quanex Building Products posted sales of $244.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year sales of $898.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $892.77 million to $903.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910.60 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $99,350.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $555,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at $634,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 340.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 130.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

