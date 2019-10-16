$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.27 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $33.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.83 million to $116.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,671,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 45,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,398. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

