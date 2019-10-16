3,425 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $2,915,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $18,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,778 shares of company stock valued at $63,638,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

