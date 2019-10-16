$343.98 Million in Sales Expected for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will report $343.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.70 million and the lowest is $341.40 million. Consol Energy posted sales of $324.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,576. The company has a market capitalization of $421.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

