3,647 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3,810.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

JNJ opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

