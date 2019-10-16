3,691 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

