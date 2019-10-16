3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0180

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,810.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 74,548,886 coins and its circulating supply is 68,259,192 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

