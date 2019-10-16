3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $166.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from efforts to innovate products, solid demand, restructuring actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Its acquisition of the technology business of M*Modal is benefiting the Health Information Systems business while the recently completed Acelity buyout will boost the medical solutions business. Also, divestments of the advanced ballistic-protection business (not yet complete), and the gas and flame detection business (closed in August 2019) will likely help the company to concentrate on more profitable businesses. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, it faces risks from forex woes (likely to impact sales by 1%), high tax rates, rising costs and restructuring charges. For 2019, the company predicts earnings to be $9.25-$9.75 per share, down from $10.46 in 2018.”

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $162.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.