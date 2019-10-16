423,675 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 423,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of NetApp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after purchasing an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NetApp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cross Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 41,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

