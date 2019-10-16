4,844 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on C. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE C opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.