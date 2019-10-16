4NEW Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $11,752.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00225747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01099998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

