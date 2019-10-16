57,191 Shares in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 16,090.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 2,114,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 293,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Gerdau SA has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

