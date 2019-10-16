$578.13 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $578.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.33 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $549.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 11,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.00. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

