$648.97 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will announce sales of $648.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.77 million to $666.00 million. Stars Group posted sales of $571.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 376,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stars Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stars Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stars Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

