$8.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.44 billion and the highest is $8.65 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.78 billion to $34.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $784,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.