8,058 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

CTVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 1,228,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

