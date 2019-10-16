9,266 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

