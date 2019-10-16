9,584 Shares in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yelp by 379.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

