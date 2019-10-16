Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.33 and last traded at $69.43, approximately 499,539 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 593,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $72.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.