Aave (LEND) Achieves Market Cap of $7.16 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Aave has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Kyber Network. Aave has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $740,015.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042903 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.87 or 0.06067940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001079 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043985 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

