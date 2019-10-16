Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.54, approximately 10,765 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42.

About Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

