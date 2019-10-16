Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,460.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 5,529,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

