AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

