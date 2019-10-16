AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 2,778,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

