Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,281.88

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,281.88 and traded as low as $1,100.00. Abcam shares last traded at $1,123.00, with a volume of 491,135 shares changing hands.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.80 ($16.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,407.50 ($63,252.97). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,547,889.72).

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

