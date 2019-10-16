Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 411.1% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.