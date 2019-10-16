Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 896 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

