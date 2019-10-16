Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

