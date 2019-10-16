Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 550,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.