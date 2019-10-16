Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 2,254,516 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 525,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

