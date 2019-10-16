Adelphoi (ADL) Price Hits $0.0063

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $131,125.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

