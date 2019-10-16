ADES International (LON:ADES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.50

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 46042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADES International in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 764.67.

In other ADES International news, insider Mohamed Farouk bought 1,000 shares of ADES International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,090 ($17,104.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $1,322,000.

ADES International Company Profile (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

