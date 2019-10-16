ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.20. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 6,175 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Get ADF Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

ADF Group Company Profile (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.