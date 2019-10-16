Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.