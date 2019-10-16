Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Short Interest Up 14.1% in September

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

