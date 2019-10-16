AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AerCap has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

