Aeternity Hits One Day Volume of $47.84 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $57.10 million and approximately $47.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tokenomy, Binance and Crex24. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002934 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 333,009,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,188,828 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, FCoin, Liqui, Koinex, Radar Relay, BigONE, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, Zebpay, Crex24, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OKEx, HADAX, OOOBTC, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, OTCBTC, Mercatox and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.