AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock worth $3,012,468 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

