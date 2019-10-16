AI Doctor Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx and BitForex. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $84,968.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042867 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.41 or 0.06129864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00044155 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, CoinBene, BCEX, Allcoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

