Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.62. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.