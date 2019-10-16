Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 24.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Also, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $79,335.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $507,217. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

