Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 71.69% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect Akzo Nobel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.