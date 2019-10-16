AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

