ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other ALERUS FINL COR/SH news, CEO Randy L. Newman purchased 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $95,991.00. Also, CFO Katie A. Lorenson purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,071 shares of company stock worth $274,491.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.