Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ALRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395. Alerus Finl Cp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

