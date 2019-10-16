Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 1,656,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

