Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.09-1.16 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.09-1.16 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.41. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

In other news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.83 per share, for a total transaction of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.