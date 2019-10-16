ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of ALJ Regional worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

